LeBron James' Injury Status for Lakers-Nuggets
After winning eight consecutive games behind the pairing of LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have crumbled. James went down with an injury in their loss against the Boston Celtics last week, and now the Lakers are on a three-game losing streak heading into a tough matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
The Nuggets, Lakers, Grizzlies, and Rockets are all battling for playoff positioning, as just one game separates them for second through fifth place in the West. Friday's matchup could have significant playoff implications, but the Lakers will continue to be shorthanded.
James is set to miss his third consecutive game with a groin strain as the Lakers close out a four-game road trip in Denver.
James was traveling with the team even after his injury but was sent back to LA before their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, meaning he will also be absent for the second leg of their back-to-back in Denver on Friday.
Before his groin strain, James looked like one of the top players in the league. The 40-year-old was averaging 28.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists through 15 games since the start of February, shooting 53.2% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc.
The Lakers are 3-3 when James is out this season, but they will be doing all they can to avoid ending their four-game road trip with four straight losses. The Nuggets are certainly in a good position against a LeBron-less Lakers squad, but they could still be dangerous.
The Nuggets and Lakers face off in Denver at 9:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers