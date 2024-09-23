Inside The Nuggets

LeBron James Posts Russell Westbrook Message on Instagram

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shouted out his former teammate.

Joey Linn

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Traded to the Houston Rockets in 2019, Westbrook spent one season there before getting dealt to the Washington Wizards.

Averaging a triple-double in Washington for an NBA record fourth time in his career, Westbrook was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers to form a big three alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While it didn’t work out between Westbrook and the Lakers, the 2017 MVP still averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.9 rebounds in 130 games for his hometown team.

Both Westbrook and James were in attendance at Sunday’s LA Rams game, and were shown consecutively on the scoreboard.

Reposting a video from the Rams on Instagram, James wrote, “Helluva game and great win guys!! S/O the Brodie!”

The Westbrook-James duo played 97 games together, posting a 46-51 record. Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz in 2023 where he agreed to a contract buyout before joining the LA Clippers.

Now with the Denver Nuggets, Westbrook is looking to bring a new dynamic to the 2023 NBA champions alongside Nikola Jokic and that supporting cast.

Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering his 17th NBA season, Westbrook is the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 199 for his career. Still in pursuit of an NBA championship, Westbrook has an opportunity to compete for one in Denver.

