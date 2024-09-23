Inside The Nuggets

LeBron James Seen With Two Denver Nuggets Players at NFL Game

Lakers star LeBron James was at the Rams-49ers game with a couple of Denver Nuggets players

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are preparing for the start of their season in a couple weeks. Before training camp officially kicks off, some of the guys are making sure to get the most out of what's left in this NBA offseason.

Nuggets forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Peyton Watson were in attendance for Sunday afternoon's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Also with the two Nuggets players was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The three players took a photo, which was posted on Watson's Instagram story after the game. Porter Jr. and Watson were also gifted custom Rams jerseys.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook was also in attendance for Sunday's Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams trailed the 49ers, 21-7, midway in the third quarter. From there, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams led a comeback that was capped off by a game-winning field goal by Joshua Karty with two seconds remaining.

Porter Jr. and the Nuggets have played against James and the Lakers 16 times in the last two seasons, including nine times in the NBA playoffs. Denver swept the Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals to advance the NBA Finals for the first time in their franchise's history. The Nuggets also defeated the Lakers in five games in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

NBA training camps will begin around the league on October 1st. The first Lakers-Nuggets matchup of the 2024-25 season will be on November 23, 2024.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Farbod Esnaashari

FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News