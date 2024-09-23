LeBron James Seen With Two Denver Nuggets Players at NFL Game
The Denver Nuggets are preparing for the start of their season in a couple weeks. Before training camp officially kicks off, some of the guys are making sure to get the most out of what's left in this NBA offseason.
Nuggets forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Peyton Watson were in attendance for Sunday afternoon's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Also with the two Nuggets players was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
The three players took a photo, which was posted on Watson's Instagram story after the game. Porter Jr. and Watson were also gifted custom Rams jerseys.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook was also in attendance for Sunday's Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams trailed the 49ers, 21-7, midway in the third quarter. From there, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams led a comeback that was capped off by a game-winning field goal by Joshua Karty with two seconds remaining.
Porter Jr. and the Nuggets have played against James and the Lakers 16 times in the last two seasons, including nine times in the NBA playoffs. Denver swept the Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference Finals to advance the NBA Finals for the first time in their franchise's history. The Nuggets also defeated the Lakers in five games in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
NBA training camps will begin around the league on October 1st. The first Lakers-Nuggets matchup of the 2024-25 season will be on November 23, 2024.
