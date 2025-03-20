Luka Doncic Joins Exclusive NBA List After Lakers-Nuggets
Even though it earned a primetime spot on ESPN's coverage, the Wednesday night contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets wasn't as star-studded as many would've hoped. With Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and LeBron James all sidelined, the opportunity was there for the Lakers to capitalize on a rather shorthanded Denver squad.
And so they did, with the Lakers taking the 120-108 win over the Nuggets. Leading the way, to no surprise, was guard Luka Doncic. He led all scorers with 31 points, adding nine rebounds and seven assists. Due to his efforts, he earned himself a spot on an exclusive NBA list.
Doncic joined an exclusive NBA list featuring just seven other players, all of whom had 200 or more 30-point games while being 26 or younger. NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain holds the number one spot with 276, with active players LeBron James (260) and Kevin Durant (217) also featuring.
Although he just made the list, he has a chance to climb even higher since he is not even a month into being 26 years old. There's no telling how high he could go between now and February 28th, 2026. From what we've seen in Dallas and now Los Angeles, the sky is the limit for Doncic.
As Doncic continues to dominate for the Lakers, he avoided a Nuggets regular season series win by tying the series 2-2. While it marks the end of the regular season matchups between the two sides, luck could find them matched up again in the NBA playoffs.
