Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Lakers vs Nuggets
On Saturday night, Luka Doncic will potentially face off against the Denver Nuggets as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time ever in his career.
While Luka has had a level of success against the Nuggets as a member of the Dallas Mavericks, it's been a much different story for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets have absolutely dominated the Lakers over the past few seasons, which includes both a five-game winning streak in the regular season and an 8-1 record in the last two playoffs combined.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Luka Doncic as probable against the Denver Nuggets due to left calf injury management.
Doncic just missed the Lakers' latest game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night due to managing the injury. However, the Lakers seem to look better without Doncic on the court right now because it's clear they haven't figured out how to adapt to him yet. Defensively, the team is far more locked in without him on the court - for now.
Through three games with the Lakers, Doncic is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 36/21/58 shooting from the field. He's playing incredibly badly given his standards, but one should expect Doncic to bounce back as he gets back into shape. As of now, he's in the middle of a rough patch.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.
