Major Update on Aaron Gordon's Injury for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
The 2025 NBA playoffs have been a miracle run for the Denver Nuggets. The team that no one predicted to beat the LA Clippers somehow did that in the first round, and now they've somehow pushed the 68-win Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 7.
At the center of that miracle run has been Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.
Unfortunately for Gordon and the Nuggets, however, there's a big chance that they'll have to play without him in Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It would be the first game Gordon has missed throughout the playoffs.
According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, Gordon is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover.
Via @ShamsCharania: "Denver's Aaron Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury, sources tell ESPN. The Nuggets' playoff star has been searching for ways to play in today's Game 7 against Oklahoma City, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so."
If there's one thing the Nuggets have shown all season, it's that they struggle tremendously when one of their key starters goes missing. The team is already lacking serious depth in the playoffs, but they've somehow gotten the absolute most out of every member in the roster.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 at 3:30 p.m. EST. It's win-or-go-home for both teams.
