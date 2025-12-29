Nuggets vs. Heat Injury Report Rules Out Four Starters

The Denver Nuggets are entering part two of a seven-game road trip after losing the opening contest to the Orlando Magic, but they are staying in Florida for Monday night's game. The Nuggets are preparing to face the Miami Heat, but they are still significantly shorthanded.

The Nuggets continue to play without three starters, but the Heat are dealing with a couple of key injuries themselves, making this a very interesting matchup.

Nuggets' injury report vs. Heat

As expected, the Nuggets will be without Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun. The Nuggets have now gone two games without those three starters on the floor, splitting them with one win and one loss. However, both games have been extremely close, and it is no secret that Denver needs them back on the court as soon as possible.

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee injury management)

Tamar Bates - OUT (left foot surgery)

Denver is coming off a crushing loss in Orlando, where Jamal Murray's game-winning attempt rimmed out at the buzzer. That has happened to the Nuggets twice in the past week, as each of their past two losses has come by just one point.

The Nuggets are certainly desperate for a bounce-back win in Miami, but they will have to try to do it shorthanded.

Heat list All-Star duo on injury report

The Heat have had poor injury luck this season, as star guard Tyler Herro has suited up for just six games. Now, he is set to miss his eighth consecutive game. Miami has also listed three-time All-Star Bam Adebayo on their injury report, but they are much more optimistic that he will be good to go.

Tyler Herro - OUT (right big toe contusion)

Terry Rozier - OUT (not with team)

Bam Adebayo - PROBABLE (lower back soreness)

The Heat are 14-12 this season when Herro sits, and they played without him in their previous matchup with the Nuggets. In that game, Nikola Jokic dropped a dominant 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 16 assists en route to a Nuggets' 10-point win, but that's when Denver was at full strength and at home. Now, Monday's matchup could be much different.

The Nuggets and Heat are set to tip off in Miami at 5:30 p.m. MT on Monday.

