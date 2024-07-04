Miami Heat Announce Re-Signing of NBA Champion
The Miami Heat officially announced on Thursday that the team had re-signed 2023 NBA champion Thomas Bryant. On the Denver Nuggets team that won it all just two seasons ago, Bryant spent last season with Miami where he appeared in 31 games.
In their announcement on the signing, the Heat wrote the following:
"Bryant appeared in 38 games (four starts) with the HEAT last season and averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 11.6 minutes of action while shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 87.2 percent from the foul line. He led Miami in scoring twice, blocks eight times, rebounds five times, plus/minus four times and steals once. He scored in double-figures 10 times, including a season-high 26 points on March 29 vs. Portland in which he also grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds."
The Heat added, "In his four starts, he recorded two double-digit scoring games, grabbed double-figure rebounds once and shot a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line. Bryant led the HEAT reserves in scoring three times, rebounds 13 times and blocks on 11 occasions. Additionally, the seven-year NBA veteran grabbed his 1,000th defensive rebound on November 30, played in his 250th game on January 15 and connected on his 1,000th field goal on March 29."
Bryant was only with Denver for a short period of time, but was on their championship roster, so he knows what those groups look like.
