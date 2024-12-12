Inside The Nuggets

Michael Malone Reveals New Jamal Murray Injury Update

The Denver Nuggets have been without Jamal Murray for the last two games due to a hamstring injury.

Joey Linn

May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
May 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have been without starting point guard Jamal Murray the last two games as he deals with a hamstring injury. It doesn’t sound too serious, but the Nuggets are being careful with the 2023 NBA champion.

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has filled in nicely for Murray in the starting lineup. While the Nuggets signed Westbrook to be the backup point guard behind Murray, they also knew he’d be a capable starter when needed.

In his five starts this season, Westbrook has averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.1 percent from the field. The Nuggets have gone 4-1 in these games.

Russell Westbrook
Dec 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Westbrook’s strong play in the starting lineup has allowed Denver to be even more careful with Murray, but it sounds like he could be on the verge of a return. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray went through practice ahead of Friday’s game against the LA Clippers.

Via DNVR Nuggets on X: “Jamal Murray was able to go through portions of practice today, per Michael Malone. He’ll likely be listed as questionable ahead of Friday’s game.”

Murray’s return to practice is a good sign he is feeling better and nearing a return. While the 27-year-old guard has not looked like himself this season, the Nuggets need him to regain form, and the only way to do that is by getting back on the floor.

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

