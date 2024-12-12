Michael Malone Reveals New Jamal Murray Injury Update
The Denver Nuggets have been without starting point guard Jamal Murray the last two games as he deals with a hamstring injury. It doesn’t sound too serious, but the Nuggets are being careful with the 2023 NBA champion.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has filled in nicely for Murray in the starting lineup. While the Nuggets signed Westbrook to be the backup point guard behind Murray, they also knew he’d be a capable starter when needed.
In his five starts this season, Westbrook has averaged 14.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 52.1 percent from the field. The Nuggets have gone 4-1 in these games.
Westbrook’s strong play in the starting lineup has allowed Denver to be even more careful with Murray, but it sounds like he could be on the verge of a return. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray went through practice ahead of Friday’s game against the LA Clippers.
Via DNVR Nuggets on X: “Jamal Murray was able to go through portions of practice today, per Michael Malone. He’ll likely be listed as questionable ahead of Friday’s game.”
Murray’s return to practice is a good sign he is feeling better and nearing a return. While the 27-year-old guard has not looked like himself this season, the Nuggets need him to regain form, and the only way to do that is by getting back on the floor.
