Michael Malone's blunt statement after Nuggets' blowout loss to Wolves
The Denver Nuggets entered Saturday afternoon with a wave of momentum against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Not only was the team relatively healthy, but they were also on a four-game winning streak while also winning 12 of their last 15 games.
Instead, what ensued was an absolute beatdown by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves scored 40 in the first quarter and led by as many as 29 points in the game. The Nuggets never had the lead at any point during the game. It was one of the worst losses of the season for Denver and head coach Michael Malone let his team know.
Malone called Saturday's loss against the Timberwolves one of the "worst losses of the season" for the Nuggets. While also adding that it was an uncharacteristic performance as well.
According to the numbers, it truly was an uncharacteristic performance for the Nuggets. Denver has won 17 of their last 23 games, and Jokic just played so well for the last five games straight that he didn't even have to play in the fourth quarter. The team was on a different level of momentum prior to Saturday night's blowout loss to the Timberwolves.
Fortunately for Denver, they have the perfect opportunity to bounce back on Monday against a slumping Chicago Bulls team. After that, they'll have to get ready for a much bigger battle against the New York Knicks.
