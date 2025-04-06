NBA Fans React to Jamal Murray's Injury News Before Nuggets-Pacers
The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers are set to face off on Sunday night, with both teams in opposite situations. For the Pacers, they'll enter Sunday's game on a three-game winning streak, while the Nuggets hold the opposite with three straight losses. With only one win separating these teams' records, Sunday should produce an entertaining contest.
For the Nuggets, avoiding a fourth straight loss is crucial for their Western Conference playoff seeding. If they aren't able to close out the season strong, there's a chance they fall outside of the top six seeds entirely. In terms of winning Sunday's game, they'll be looking to see a change in their top guard's injury status as it was recently revealed.
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable as he deals with a right hamstring injury. Due to this injury, Murray has been sidelined for the last four games for Denver as he could be in jeopardy of stretching that to five. Seeing this news, fans have taken to social media to react to the update.
"We need him back bad at this point," one fan replied.
"He better play," another user added.
"The Nuggets' only hope," another fan added.
"Please!!!" a user commented.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are pleading with Murray to make his return to the team. Denver has gone 1-3 during this injury stretch for Murray, with their one win coming against the West's worst Utah Jazz. As the 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off on Sunday nears, an update on Murray will be provided.
