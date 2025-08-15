Inside The Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr Makes Controversial Statement on NBA Dating

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. makes a controversial statement on NBA dating

Liam Willerup

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets were able to take the NBA Champions Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals, but the NBA doesn't hand out trophies for coming up just short. The Thunder were one of the deepest teams in the league, and it opened up Nikola Jokic to see that the Nuggets needed more depth on their roster.

Therefore, Denver went out and addressed that, adding Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas. However, to make all those acquisitions possible, they had to free up some cap space, and that came by trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets, alongside a first-round pick, to acquire Cam Johnson.

A talented scoring forward standing at 6-foot-10, Porter Jr. enters a situation now in Brooklyn where he'll more than likely boast a career year offensively with all the opportunities that could come his way. While that's surely a storyline to pay attention to, what Porter has been saying off the court has caught the attention of the basketball world.

Michael Porter Jr.'s Controversial Statement

To say Porter Jr. has made just one viral-worthy statement over the past couple of days would be a lie, as the newest Nets forward has had a series of clips gain traction online. Recently, Porter spoke out about dating in the NBA and why he steers away from a certain crowd.

"There was one girl I really liked… She used to talk to a dude in the league, and I was like I just can’t do it, because if I’m cooking him and he’s allowed to say that's why I hit your girl,” Porter Jr. said in a podcast interview.

Surely an interesting take, it appears as though Porter Jr. wants nothing to do with a woman who has had relations with a fellow NBA player. However, as fans have seen in other clips from the Nets forward recently, Porter Jr. has described women as a vice in his life.

"My vice has always come in the form of women. And when I’m far from God, and I’m not in my word, l’m not praying, l’m not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women," Porter Jr. said in a clip.

While Porter Jr. is getting ready to play a pivotal year in his NBA career next season, the ex-Nuggets forward continues to get attention for what he's saying off the court.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

