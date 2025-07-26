Rare Offseason Photos of Nikola Jokic Go Viral
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been enjoying his offseason after another season in which he finished in the top two in MVP voting. The Serbian superstar has taken over the NBA over the last few years, capturing three MVPs in just five seasons, and even winning a championship with the Nuggets in 2023.
Jokic's offseason has taken him to China on a quick trip. He arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport a little over a week ago and has since been involved in many activities.
Jokic's latest endeavor went viral because it followed a passion that fans of his know all too well. The 30-year-old was photographed in Beijing, paying a visit to some horses in stables.
Many are aware that Jokic has always had a passion for horses. He operates a stable in his home country of Serbia, and has even had some compete in races.
While the offseason activities are great to see, the 2025-26 NBA season is right around the corner. Jokic and the Nuggets hope to recreate the same magic they achieved in 2023 on their way to a championship. Denver has acquired some more help around Jokic and running mate Jamal Murray, bringing in names such as Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and more.
Last season, The Joker averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists, finishing second in MVP voting to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Nuggets fell to SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals, losing in what was a thrilling seven-game series.
