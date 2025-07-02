NBA Champion Reveals Shocking Truth On Playoff Run
The Oklahoma City Thunder's path to their first NBA title seemed like a breeze, considering their total record of 84 wins and 21 losses. While they did win a remarkable 68 games in the regular season, their playoff run was anything but easy.
After coming back from multiple double-digit deficits, Oklahoma City swept the Memphis Grizzlies as Ja Morant watched from the sidelines. Then, in the Conference Semifinals, the Denver Nuggets, coming off a seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers, gave the Thunder a run for their money.
Denver pushed Oklahoma City to another seven-game series, behind a massive performance by Nikola Jokic and scrappy play by Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and the Denver role players.
The Thunder ended up winning the last two out of three games in the series, blowing out Denver in Game 7 after Gordon injured his hamstring in Denver's Game 6 victory.
The Nuggets posed the biggest threat to the Thunder in the Western Conference, as Oklahoma City went on to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference Finals in five games, and ultimately the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
NBA champion and All-NBA Defensive Team selection Lu Dort went on ESPN's NBA Today to discuss the path to his first championship with the Thunder. "Denver Nuggets was the one that had us shaking a little bit. They won before. They've been in those types of positions, so they did a great job as well responding," Dort said.
The Denver Nuggets made significant changes to their roster following their loss this offseason, adding Cam Johnson in a trade for Michael Porter Jr., signing Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr., and acquiring Jonas Valanciunas through a trade.
Therefore, there's a strong chance these two Western Conference powers face off yet again in a high-stakes situation next year.
