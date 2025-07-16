NBA Fans React to LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Report
When looking at the NBA in the 2010s, it's clear that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were among the top 10 best players of that era. While James may take the crown as the top of the era, Westbrook established himself as the triple-double king, averaging one for a full season three separate times during the 2010s.
Flash forward to the 2020s, Westbrook was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with James, as the team was looking to see that version of Westbrook who had just averaged a triple-double with the Washington Wizards the season before. His tenure with the Lakers didn't even last two seasons, and his trade away didn't sit right with LeBron.
According to a report by Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints, "James has been frustrated with the Lakers' lack of direction since the Russell Westbrook trade." Now, with the franchise seemingly pivoting to Luka Doncic and his future, fans took to social media to react to this recent report.
"Could’ve been competing for a while if they kept that 2020 roster together," one fan suggested.
"Bro wanted to keep Russ😭," another fan added.
"Dang, LeBron and Russ sharing a moment in those Lakers jerseys—feels like old times, but that frustration rumor adds some spice!" a fan shared.
"ITS HIS FAULT THE WESTBROOK TRADE HAPPENED. HE WANTED IT," a fan replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, some fans are saying the team should've stayed together after the championship in 2020, while others are blaming LeBron for the recent moves of the franchise. Regardless, with James likely hanging it up within the next two seasons, the Lakers can't dwell too much on the present.
Westbrook has since moved on, joining the LA Clippers before having a successful season with the Denver Nuggets. As a free agent now, there's no telling where he could end up.
