NBA Fans React to Michael Malone's Russell Westbrook Statement
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook will begin his first season with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Several Nuggets players have spoken about Westbrook’s impact in training camp, and the team is ready to see how he can help throughout the season. Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has also been outspoken about Westbrook and what he provides.
“I like that kind of stuff,” Malone said when asked about Westbrook being vocal in practice. “Get guys going after each other. If we come in here every day buddy-buddy, you’re only going to get so much better.”
Malone added, “When you’re talking s--t, getting under other people’s skin, and that becomes contagious - he was so excited today when other guys started getting into it. He was like, ‘Man, I’m getting there. I’m accomplishing my goal of being an irritant.’ I love the fact that he brings that every single day.”
NBA fans have been reacting to this statement from Malone.
Via @Mike96267181329: "Russ Westbrook 🐐 🐐 🐐 let’s get this ring 💍 this year"
Via @KingstonFung913: "Can’t wait to see Russ playing for the Nuggets"
Via @TheWestWolfPod: "Like I said, Russell Westbrook's fire and passion just wraps itself around the entire team. I'm happy the Nuggets are embracing it!"
Via @JokicWhisperer: "could this be the best nuggets season yet......"
Via @Litsome_Dove: "yeah embrace it."
Malone loves Westbrook and is excited for what he has already brought to the Nuggets.
