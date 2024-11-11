NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic News
Already a three-time NBA MVP, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic may be putting together the best start to a season he has ever had. Currently leading the league in rebounds and assists per game, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists.
Should he maintain these averages, Jokic would become the first player since his teammate Russell Westbrook to average a triple-double for an entire season. Improving his season numbers this past week, Jokic averaged 29.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 14.5 assists en route to the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week award.
Via NBA PR: "Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 3 of the 2024-25 season (Nov. 4-10)."
NBA fans have been reacting to this news, and Jokic's ridiculous numbers.
Via @WhosImmortal: "29, 15, 14 is absurd 😂"
Via @Christian_B8: "MV4 loading for Jokic…greatest offensive start in NBA history. The gap between him and #2 has never been this big in NBA history"
Via @nuggetstan11: "those numbers got my eyes poppin out of my head"
Via @EthicalHoopz: "Absolutely comical numbers lmao"
The Nuggets announced that Jokic has the most Player of the Week awards in franchise history.
"Jokić wins the award for the first time this season and has now earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors 15 times in his career, the most in franchise history," Nuggets PR wrote.
It is hard to argue against the idea that Jokic is far and away the NBA's best player right now.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player