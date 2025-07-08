Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Appearance

NBA fans take to social media to share their reactions to Nikola Jokic's rare offseason appearance

Liam Willerup

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game seven of the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game seven of the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Much like San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is a reserved personality. While both were dominant players on the court, they never had much of their private lives shared in the news. Coming off a season where he became only the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, Jokic is staying out of the limelight as his team retools.

While Denver continues to work out their situation with Jonas Valanciunas, they made other key additions in Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Cam Johnson. Amid all this, Jokic was recently caught enjoying what he loves during his off-time: horse racing.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Jokic is seen pumping his times and excited after his horse won a race. Jokic's passion for horses is well-documented, and fans online took the time to share their thoughts seeing Jokic celebrate.

"We can only hope he retires and becomes a full-time horse owner ASAP," one fan said.

"Bro he was way less happy when he won an NBA championship," another fan added.

"Bro just having fun," a fan stated.

"Love to see Jokic happy with his horsies," a user shared.

As can be seen by the reactions, fans were happy to see Jokic enjoying his offseason. Following the moves Denver made, they'll hope that Jokic's season won't end as early next year, and they can capture their second title in the Jokic era.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic's Feelings on Nuggets' Offseason Revealed

New Nuggets Player Expected to Leave Team in '10 Days'

Latest Report on Nuggets' Plans for Jonas Valanciunas After Trade

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News