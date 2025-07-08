NBA Fans React to Rare Nikola Jokic Offseason Appearance
Much like San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is a reserved personality. While both were dominant players on the court, they never had much of their private lives shared in the news. Coming off a season where he became only the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double, Jokic is staying out of the limelight as his team retools.
While Denver continues to work out their situation with Jonas Valanciunas, they made other key additions in Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Cam Johnson. Amid all this, Jokic was recently caught enjoying what he loves during his off-time: horse racing.
In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Jokic is seen pumping his times and excited after his horse won a race. Jokic's passion for horses is well-documented, and fans online took the time to share their thoughts seeing Jokic celebrate.
"We can only hope he retires and becomes a full-time horse owner ASAP," one fan said.
"Bro he was way less happy when he won an NBA championship," another fan added.
"Bro just having fun," a fan stated.
"Love to see Jokic happy with his horsies," a user shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans were happy to see Jokic enjoying his offseason. Following the moves Denver made, they'll hope that Jokic's season won't end as early next year, and they can capture their second title in the Jokic era.
