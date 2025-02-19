NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook Injury News Before Nuggets-Hornets
The Denver Nuggets rode into the All-Star break on an eight-game win streak, despite dealing with their fair share of injuries. During their win streak, stars Michael Porter Jr., Russell Westbrook, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray missed a combined 13 games, but Denver prevailed behind strong play from superstar center Nikola Jokic.
After a week off, the Nuggets have gotten a chance to get their stars healthy again, and it has already paid off. After missing the last seven games due to a hamstring injury, Westbrook practiced on Wednesday and has been left off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Westbrook, 36, is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season, and has certainly been Denver's biggest surprise. The Nuggets signed Westbrook over the offseason, but nobody expected him to have this much of an impact on a championship-hopeful Denver squad.
Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about Westbrook's expected return to action, as the Nuggets are a much more dangerous team when they have their veteran point guard available.
Via Beastbrook: "IT’S OFFICIAL: RUSSELL WESTBROOK WILL PLAY THURSDAY AGAINST THE HORNETS 👀
RUSS IS FINALLY BACK 🔥"
"Westbrook is back !" one fan posted.
"BRODY IS BACK! Russell Westbrook is OFF the injury report for Thursday's game! His hamstring injury is behind him, and he's READY TO ROLL!" another fan replied.
With Westbrook ready to suit up again, the Nuggets will look to extend their win streak to nine games in their first matchup after the All-Star break on Thursday against the Hornets.
