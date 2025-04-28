NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5

Russell Westbrook in the 4th quarter:



Made layup at 3:37 (93-92)



Made layup at 2:52 (95-94)



Made three at 0:24 (98-96)



He’s the first player in the PBP era (1997) to have three made shots in the final 4:00 of a playoff 4th quarter that took his team from trailing to leading. pic.twitter.com/IlQt4yohha