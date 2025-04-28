NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Injury Status for Nuggets-Clippers Game 5
The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers, and they delivered on an improbable alley-oop dunk by Aaron Gordon as time expired to propel them to a 101-99 victory. With several Nuggets players battling injuries of their own, they did enough to avoid a dreaded 3-1 deficit and take the 2-2 series back to Denver.
Regarding injuries, key veteran reserve Russell Westbrook spent Game 4 on the sidelines, dealing with an injury he suffered in Game 3. Denver ended up opting for a tighter rotation in his absence, but his recent status reveal provides insight into whether a return to the court is in play for Game 5.
Westbrook has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5, as he deals with left foot inflammation. Outside of his Game 4 absence, Westbrook hadn't been sidelined since February 12th, which was the end of his seven-game absence. Seeing the news on Westbrook, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the former MVP's news.
"we need RUSS," one user stated.
"please play we need u," another user added.
"I don’t think he’s playing tmrw," one user shared.
"I mean could’ve been doubtful ig," another fan commented.
While some of the reactions featured Clippers fans wanting Westbrook to play, given performances from the two Nuggets losses, Westbrook was crucial in Denver capturing Game 1 due to his play down the stretch, filling in for Michael Porter Jr.
As for Tuesday's game, tip-off in Denver is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.
