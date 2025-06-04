NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook’s Latest Post
While the Denver Nuggets did end the season with some things to be upset about, there were still plenty of positives to walk away with. A season that many thought was ruined after the organization decided to fire head coach Michael Malone just days before the end of the year, the Nuggets ended up being the toughest challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder have faced so far in the postseason.
Even though Nikola Jokic is probably somewhere in Serbia playing with his horses, the rest of the organization will be evaluating the future of the roster. One player whose time in Denver is in question is Russell Westbrook, with the former MVP having a player option for next year. With the mystery around his future looming, the star guard appears to be enjoying his offseason.
Sharing on his Instagram, Westbrook is pictured walking out of a parking looking holding a bag reading "I knew." Whether or not the post has any meaning to it, fans still took the opportunity to react and show their appreciation for the former All-Star.
"One more year with the nuggets, I think would do great," one fan commented.
"The Brodie!!!🔥," another fan added.
"Come back to the Nuggets Russ…best chances to win that 🏆🙌🏾🙌🏾💯," a user replied.
"Not sure what your role would be but man come back to OKC for 1 more run. My GOAT forever," a user shared.
"my GOAT," another user said.
As can be seen by the reactions, plenty of fans are still constantly showing appreciation to Westbrook, despite how he can be portrayed in the media at times. With 22.9 million followers on Instagram, it's clear he has a large group supporting him on and off the court.
