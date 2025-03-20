Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Performance in Nuggets-Lakers

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook struggled in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) stands during Oklahoma City Thunder free throws during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers handily took down the Denver Nuggets 120-108 on Wednesday night, taking advantage of a shorthanded Nuggets squad.

The Nuggets were playing without stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, leaving most of the weight on their supporting cast. Murray and Jokic also missed Denver's last game against the Golden State Warriors, where guys like Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook stepped up to lead them to a win.

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and forward Aaron Gordon (32)
Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) hug during the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

In Wednesday's game, things were different. Gordon still had an exceptional game with 26 points and 11 rebounds, but Westbrook was not as impressive.

Playing against his former team, Westbrook had just 12 points and 9 assists on 4-14 shooting from the field and 1-4 from beyond the arc. As one of the most criticized players in the NBA, fans did not hold back on social media following his underwhelming performance in LA.

Via @Lilmikyb: "Westbrook playing bad in Crypto,, nothing has changed"

Via @NoFluffWisdom: "classic Westbrook experience fr"

Via @LADEig: "AUSTIN COOKED RUSSELL WESTBROOK 🥶"

Via @FashionCartier: "I Love And Hate Russell westbrook

Always a Blessing to watch him play tho"

When these two teams faced off last week, Westbrook dropped 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists on 7-16 shooting to help the Nuggets take down the Lakers. While things were different this time around, Westbrook has undeniably had an unbelievable season after many people counted him out.

