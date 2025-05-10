NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Play in Nuggets-Thunder Game 3
Russell Westbrook didn't have the best of games on Friday night.
The Denver Nuggets saw late-game heroics from Aaron Gordon yet again to send Game 3 to overtime.
In overtime, Michael Porter Jr.'s clutch three-pointer gave the Nuggets a five-point lead and never looked back as Denver secured the 113-104 victory to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinals series.
Despite the Nuggets securing the win and series lead, Russell Westbrook certainly didn't have a great night.
The former NBA's Most Valuable Player scored just eight points while securing a single rebound to go with four assists during his 22 minutes on the floor.
While his stats certainly left more to be desired, fans praised Westbrook's attitude and coaching during late-game situations.
While another fan pointed out Westbrook's timely baskets, coupled with intensity brought on the defensive side of the ball, signifying there's more than meets the eye with what the stat sheet shows.
It's worth noting three of Westbrook's eight points came in the fourth quarter to tie the game up at 83.
Westbrook, 36, found a nice niche with the Nuggets, scoring 13.3 points while adding 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while playing just 27 minutes per contest.
The Nuggets look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Sunday night with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m. EST from the Ball Arena in Denver.