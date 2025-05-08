Denver Nuggets Predicted to Offer $94 Million Contract to Key Starter
Speculation is starting to grow surrounding the NBA's first-round picks from 2022, as they are set to hit free agency next year, barring an extension. First-round picks from that class have from July 1 to the day before the start of the 2025-26 season to sign an extension.
Many high-level players are on the list of potential extensions, including Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Dyson Daniels. One name that should receive a lot of attention is Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun.
Braun took a major leap this season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 58% shooting from the field and nearly 40% from three. He has been instrumental in helping lead the Nuggets to the postseason with a shot at another championship.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently gave his prediction on a potential Braun extension, as well as the other first-round picks from the 2022 class. Denver is predicted to offer the 24-year-old a four-year, $94 million deal, set to start for the 2026-27 season.
"Christian Braun played a small role in the Nuggets' championship run as a rookie," Pincus wrote. "His ensuing growth into a full-time starter mitigated the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency this past offseason. He's become one of the team's most reliable perimeter defenders and outside shooters.
"The Nuggets' challenge is their heavy investment in Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. If those four stay in Denver, it may be challenging to manage a fifth highly-paid starter with the restrictive apron rules."
