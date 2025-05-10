Inside The Nuggets

Lakers Legend Sends Message to Nikola Joking During Thunder-Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has high praise for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Colby Faria

May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Magic Johnson is a big Nikola Jokic fan.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, All-NBA big man Nikola Jokic scored 42 points while securing 22 rebounds to propel his team to a surprising 121-119 victory.

The Nuggets' victory and outstanding performance from Jokic caught the attention of NBA Hall of Famer and five-time NBA champion Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

"The Denver Nuggets are playing their best basketball of the season," Johnson admitted. "First, they beat the Clippers in the first round Series, then won Game 1 versus the Thunder."

Johnson then delved into the brilliance of the three-time league MVP, calling the Nuggets star 'dominant' during Denver's shocking Game 1 victory.

"Words can’t explain Nikola Jokic’s dominant performance vs. the Thunder! He had 42 points and 22 rebounds and thats just off the charts. Jokic keeps separating himself from all the other players in the league."

The NBA Hall of Famer was sure to give the Nuggets' co-stars in Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Russell Westbrook, a shoutout for their contributions in the Game 1 victory.

"The Nuggets also had great performances from Aaron Gordon who had 22 points, Jamal Murray with 21 points, and Westbrook went back home to OKC and scored 18 points off the bench. Can’t wait to see what happens tonight in Game 2!"

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon
Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) controls the ball in the first quarter against the LA Clippers during five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After the Thunder's Game 2 blowout victory, the series has shifted over to Denver, where the two teams are entrenched in a tied game heading into the fourth quarter.

Colby Faria
