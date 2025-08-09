NBA Insider Wants New York Knicks to Sign 9x All-Star
The New York Knicks are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers and have made many more changes than fans would expect of a team that is in a great position to make another deep playoff run.
With Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton both suffering long-term injuries in the playoffs, the Knicks are in a position to make a Finals push, as the Eastern Conference is wide open.
The Knicks have made some big changes, like firing head coach Tom Thibodeau and hiring Mike Brown as his replacement, but have also made a couple of significant roster additions. The Knicks have made sure to keep their core group of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart together, but have brought in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to help out their bench.
The Knicks have done a good job of surprisingly getting better from last year, with the exception of a lateral coaching change, but they might not be done yet. The Knicks have roster spots to fill, and a future Hall of Famer is still on the open market.
Could the Knicks sign Russell Westbrook?
Russell Westbrook, a 36-year-old point guard, has been sitting in unrestricted free agency since declining his 2025-26 player option with the Denver Nuggets, and it is still up in the air of what team he will sign with.
The Sacramento Kings have been mentioned as the frontrunner to land Westbrook, but the Knicks seem to be in the conversation.
Knicks insider Ian Begley previously reported that there is "mutual interest" between Westbrook and the New York franchise ahead of free agency.
Another insider, Rachel Nichols, recently talked about how great a fit Westbrook would be in New York and how she would love to see it happen.
"[The Knicks are] a team that needs a guy like him," Nichols said. "That actually has a slot for a guy like him. I think he would flourish in New York. I think New York fans would love him, and I think he would be able to fill that sort of vet energy role really well. They just got to get the rest of the guys on the team to sign on, because this is not a decision that a front office makes alone."
Westbrook is certainly a polarizing player, but his lone season with the Nuggets helped revive his image across the league. It would be great for Westbrook to return to Denver, but the veteran point guard making his way to a big market like New York certainly makes sense.