Listing Russell Westbrook's Possible NBA Team Destinations
The Denver Nuggets got the full Russell Westbrook experience in the 2024-25 season. They reached the Western Conference Semifinals before losing in seven games to the now-defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Against the LA Clippers in the Nuggets' first-round series victory in the playoffs, Westbrook shot an incredible 41.9 percent from 3 and 43.3 percent from the field while averaging 13.8 points per game.
Compare Westbrook's first-round stats to the Conference Semifinals, and it is an entirely different story. He shot only 34.8 percent from the field and 21.9 percent from beyond the arc, averaging only 9.9 points per game. He's now looking for a new team.
Who Are Possible Westbrook Suitors?
With many squads still looking for guard help and a veteran presence to round out their rosters late in free agency, Westbrook has options on the table, with a few Western Conference teams closer to home as potential suitors.
The Sacramento Kings have been in talks with Westbrook for an extended period and have a mutual interest. However, with their deep rotation of guards, including Dennis Schröder, Devin Carter, Keon Ellis and Malik Monk, it could make for a crowded backcourt.
Reports have said that the Kings dream of a scenario of trading for Jonathan Kuminga and signing Westbrook to finish their offseason, but that hinges on the status of Kuminga with the Golden State Warriors.
The New York Knicks are still looking for a backup point guard, and Westbrook is on a short list of players they are taking a look at. Ben Simmons, who is also a free agent and can play point guard and small-ball center, is among the candidates for New York.
Without Tyus Jones on the roster, the Phoenix Suns are another team in the market for a point guard, and owner Matt Ishbia wants high-energy players to mix with his new look roster. Westbrook could fit the bill for a Suns team looking to surprise with their youth.
Where Will Westbrook Land?
Most of the reporting on the Russell Westbrook situation seems to be coming out of Sacramento, with the Kings still looking to add two more players.
It was reported that Sacramento has offered the Warriors Malik Monk and future draft capital for Kuminga, which would leave a guard spot open for Westbrook.
That said, living in North California closer to his family while also having fewer expectations on a roster that includes his longtime friend DeMar DeRozan would be the best fit for Westbrook at this point in his career.
A potential reunion with the Oklahoma City Thunder is unlikely due to their full roster, and teams like the Orlando Magic want offense-heavy players to complement their defensive-heavy roster.
In any case, the future Hall-of-Famer has options and is sure to be a spark for his suitors, regardless of his age.
