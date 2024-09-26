NBA Legend Rips Steph Curry, Steve Kerr For Performance Against Nikola Jokic
Team USA won the gold medal this summer, but they were nearly upset by Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semifinals. Oscar Robertson didn't understand what happened in that game.
USA trailed Serbia by double digits early in the fourth quarter and appeared to lack any of the necessary energy to muster a comeback. Then, out of nowhere, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry took charge and led the Americans to a tight win.
Oscar Robertson recently joined Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the All The Smoke podcast, where he aired out his frustrations over Team USA's method of defending Jokic.
"What bothers me more than anything is how does a guy just come up to you and drive around you so easy?" Robertson asked Barnes and Jackson. "They don't slide [their feet]! Jokic made a fool out of USA all because that guard didn't fight through to get to his man. I would never have screens switched onto my man.
"Why am I gonna go inside to play through the 7-foot-4 guy and USA kept doing that and Jokic kept scoring bad. What was the coach doing, [Steve] Kerr? You can't say you want Steph Curry to switch off on Jokic inside. Well, Curry wouldn't switch anyways so it wouldn't really matter."
Ultimately, it didn't matter because USA got the win, but Robertson sure seems to have gripes with how head coach Steve Kerr and his players chose to defend throughout the Olympics.
