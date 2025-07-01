NBA Legend's Brutally Honest Reaction To Unexpected Damian Lillard Decision
The NBA is full of surprises, and the 2025 calendar year has been nothing short of that. It all kicked off with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreeing to a blockbuster deal to send Luka Doncic to LA in exchange for a package centered around Anthony Davis. Dallas miraculously landed the first overall pick, and more surprises have come since.
NBA free agency officially got underway at 6:00 p.m. EST on Monday, June 30th. While it took a minute for deals to come out, news feeds were filled with extensions and signings throughout the evening. However, fans began Day 2 of free agency seeing some of the most unexpected NBA news in recent memory.
In breaking news by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks waived All-Star guard Damian Lillard, stretching the remaining $113 million owed on his contract over the next five years. A move made in order to bring in long-time Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, this move hasn't been well-received by the public. That also includes a brutally honest reaction from an NBA legend.
"NO LOYALTY IN SPORTS!!!" ex-Denver Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony shared via the comment section of an Instagram post. "BUSINESS PER USUAL!!" and "SMH" were two of his other comments, as Anthony didn't hold back on the wild move by the Bucks. Anthony and Lillard were teammates in Portland from 2018 to 2020.
As can be seen by his reaction, Anthony didn't hold back, berating Milwaukee for their move to cut ties with Lillard following his postseason Achilles tear. Now, Lillard hits the open market and could look to sign with a contender where he'll rehab and prepare for the 2026-27 season to return. In order to justify this move, Milwaukee will need to compete for a title next season.
Related Articles
Breaking: Denver Nuggets Trade For 13-Year Veteran From Kings
Latest Report On Potential Knicks, Russell Westbrook Deal