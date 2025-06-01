Inside The Nuggets

NBA Trade Idea Lands Lakers Starting Center In Multi-Team Deal

Mock NBA trade idea lands Los Angeles Lakers a starting center in a multi-team deal with the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets

Liam Willerup

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers might just have the most talented duo in the NBA with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, to go along with one of the top third-scoring options in Austin Reaves. However, the trade for Doncic left them without a presence on the interior, and it's clear that Anthony Davis' defense and rebounding were missed.

Those concerns became increasingly prevalent during their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle were able to thrive against Los Angeles' lackluster frontcourt. Therefore, addressing that position is crucial for Rob Pelinka and the front office this summer, but might have to come in the form of a multi-team deal.

According to a report from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, Lakers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht could be an intriguing option for the Denver Nuggets, as he could be traded there in a multi-team deal to land the Lakers a presence inside. In that case, a trade could go down like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Nicolas Claxton

Denver Nuggets receive: Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura

Brooklyn Nets receive: Michael Porter Jr. and a 2031 1st via LAL

Nets center Nicolas Claxto
Dec 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nicolas Claxton (33) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

For the Lakers, they part ways with two key rotation pieces for next year's team in Knecht and Hachimura, as well as their 2031 first-round pick, but land a big who has played in 70 or more games across the last three seasons. While the price is steeper than what they sent for Mark Williams at the deadline, Claxton's contract and value make sense for Hachimura to be included.

As for the Nuggets, they free up cap space by turning Porter Jr. into two rotational pieces, opening up options for more depth in free agency. Lastly, for the Nets, they land an efficient, sharpshooting wing in Porter Jr., who can likely be a 20-point-per-game scorer in Brooklyn. And for taking on that contract, they land the Lakers' pick to sweeten the pot.

