NBA Trade Idea Lands Lakers Starting Center In Multi-Team Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers might just have the most talented duo in the NBA with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, to go along with one of the top third-scoring options in Austin Reaves. However, the trade for Doncic left them without a presence on the interior, and it's clear that Anthony Davis' defense and rebounding were missed.
Those concerns became increasingly prevalent during their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle were able to thrive against Los Angeles' lackluster frontcourt. Therefore, addressing that position is crucial for Rob Pelinka and the front office this summer, but might have to come in the form of a multi-team deal.
According to a report from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, Lakers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht could be an intriguing option for the Denver Nuggets, as he could be traded there in a multi-team deal to land the Lakers a presence inside. In that case, a trade could go down like this:
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Nicolas Claxton
Denver Nuggets receive: Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura
Brooklyn Nets receive: Michael Porter Jr. and a 2031 1st via LAL
For the Lakers, they part ways with two key rotation pieces for next year's team in Knecht and Hachimura, as well as their 2031 first-round pick, but land a big who has played in 70 or more games across the last three seasons. While the price is steeper than what they sent for Mark Williams at the deadline, Claxton's contract and value make sense for Hachimura to be included.
As for the Nuggets, they free up cap space by turning Porter Jr. into two rotational pieces, opening up options for more depth in free agency. Lastly, for the Nets, they land an efficient, sharpshooting wing in Porter Jr., who can likely be a 20-point-per-game scorer in Brooklyn. And for taking on that contract, they land the Lakers' pick to sweeten the pot.
