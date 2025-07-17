Inside The Nuggets

New Celtics Player's Strong Nikola Jokic Statement

Boston Celtics rookie shares strong Nikola Jokic statement at Summer League

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) watches Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoot free throws in the second half of game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have one of the best constructed rosters in the NBA after the moves they've made this offseason, adding Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. However, the reason they are true title contenders again next season has to do with Nikola Jokic, as he's coming off one of the best offensive seasons in league history.

While All-Stars like Domantas Sabonis and Alperen Sengun have adopted Jokic-like playmaking roles for their teams as centers, Jokic is also inspiring the next crop of talent coming into the NBA. Speaking with Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell, Boston Celtics rookie Amari Williams shared why he's inspired by the three-time MVP.

"Yeah, I feel like that's the main thing, just seeing how he reads the floor," Williams said in terms of how Jokic's passing ability has inspired him. Williams grew up playing as a point guard, and that was seen in his play with Kentucky this past season as he averaged 3.2 assists per game.

Even though Williams has logged just three assists through his first two Summer League games, Jokic wasn't putting up significant assist totals till his third season in the league. With a wide-open center rotation in Boston, Williams will have his chance to compete for meaningful minutes as a rookie.

As Jokic continues to inspire the next generation of big men to playmake and have the offense run through them, he'll be looking to capture a second NBA Championship to add to his Hall of Fame resume. With three MVPs to his name, adding another title would position him to potentially end his career as one of the greatest big men ever.

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

