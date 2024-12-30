Inside The Nuggets

New Report on Denver Nuggets Showing Interest in Ex-Lakers Guard

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have interest in a former Los Angeles Lakers player

Liam Willerup

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28), guard Dennis Schroder (17), guard Lonnie Walker IV (4), guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28), guard Dennis Schroder (17), guard Lonnie Walker IV (4), guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch from the bench in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As NBA teams inch closer to the halfway point of the season, franchises across the association are starting to realize what they need on their roster in order to become contenders in the playoffs. Whether it's teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers making trades for Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith respectively, moves will continue to happen over the coming months.

One of the teams that has been in constant rumors about making moves is the Denver Nuggets, as the roster hasn't been able to provide Nikola Jokic with enough help as he eyes a fourth league MVP.

According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Denver Nuggets are interested in former Lakers and Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV.

After spending six years in the NBA coming from the 2018 Draft, Lonnie Walker IV opted to head overseas after he was waived by the Boston Celtics prior to the season. While his market wasn't hot during the offseason, several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, have shown interest in the veteran guard.

Walker was a solid scorer in the NBA in his last four seasons, with a combined average of 11.2 points per game with stops at the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs.

In 11 games this season with the Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania, Walker has posted averages of 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

It's important to note that if a team wants to sign Walker, they will have to fulfill his buyout which has been reported around $450,000.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News