New Report on Denver Nuggets Showing Interest in Ex-Lakers Guard
As NBA teams inch closer to the halfway point of the season, franchises across the association are starting to realize what they need on their roster in order to become contenders in the playoffs. Whether it's teams like the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers making trades for Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith respectively, moves will continue to happen over the coming months.
One of the teams that has been in constant rumors about making moves is the Denver Nuggets, as the roster hasn't been able to provide Nikola Jokic with enough help as he eyes a fourth league MVP.
According to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Denver Nuggets are interested in former Lakers and Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV.
After spending six years in the NBA coming from the 2018 Draft, Lonnie Walker IV opted to head overseas after he was waived by the Boston Celtics prior to the season. While his market wasn't hot during the offseason, several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, have shown interest in the veteran guard.
Walker was a solid scorer in the NBA in his last four seasons, with a combined average of 11.2 points per game with stops at the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs.
In 11 games this season with the Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania, Walker has posted averages of 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.
It's important to note that if a team wants to sign Walker, they will have to fulfill his buyout which has been reported around $450,000.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player