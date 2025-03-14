New Report on LeBron James' Injury Return Before Lakers-Nuggets
Even though a lot of attention is on college basketball with the lead-up to the NCAA Tournament, Friday's NBA slate can't be ignored with a marquee matchup of the Denver Nuggets hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. The two sides have split the season series so far, as Denver looks to take the edge Friday night at home.
While international fans won't see the matchup between European stars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic with Doncic sidelined, they won't see NBA legend LeBron James on the floor, either. The 40-year-old is battling an injury, and a recent report has indicated when he can be expected to return to the floor.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James will not play against the Phoenix Suns this Sunday and should be sidelined for another week. A potential return date could be either March 22nd against the Chicago Bulls or March 24th at the Orlando Magic.
While James is now playing beyond the time many NBA players would have retired, he's still playing at an All-NBA level. He just needs seven more games to reach the 65-game threshold for the season. If he does, James can build upon his NBA record and extend it to 21 All-NBA selections.
Regardless, the Nuggets will look for their 43rd win of the season and try to surpass the Memphis Grizzlies for the second seed in the Western Conference. Tip-off against the Lakers is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
