New Report on Russell Westbrook's Future With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are just days away from the NBA playoffs starting, and a whole new change has come to the team after Michael Malone and Calvin Booth were fired just before the playoffs. While the Nuggets were able to end their losing streak against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, there are still plenty of questions to be answered.
Outside of the criticism that Booth and the Nuggets front office have failed to surround Nikola Jokic with talent, questions are starting to be asked about the future of Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook. A rather up-and-down season for the veteran, a recent report from The Athletic indicates uncertainty in his future with a player-option this summer.
“In Wednesday night’s 124-116 win over the Sacramento Kings, Adelman benched Westbrook down the stretch of the fourth quarter, choosing instead to close with Pickett," The Athletic wrote. "Westbrook has a player option worth $3.4 million to return to the Nuggets next season, but league sources say his future with the organization is uncertain nonetheless.”
While it seemed as though Westbrook had finally found his role with the Nuggets, especially after his success as a starter this season, it could all be coming to an end after this season.
Westbrook has a $3.4 million player option for next season, and the 36-year-old could decide to seek another team with his Hall of Fame career nearing an end.
