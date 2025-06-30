New Report on Unexpected Team Interested in Russell Westbrook
NBA free agency has finally begun, and while no deals were announced within the first few minutes, plenty of extensions and deals have come since. While the Memphis Grizzlies prioritized locking up their homegrown talents, the Houston Rockets landed 3&D wing Dorian Finney-Smith from the Los Angeles Lakers.
While this free agency class might not have any All-Stars in it, it does have some players who can play big roles on championship-level teams. In the right situation, Russell Westbrook can be that type of player, as he was for the Denver Nuggets this past season. But now, a surprise team has emerged as a suitor for him, setting up a meeting with him.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Sacramento Kings are arranging free agent meetings with Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder, adding that the Kings are looking to acquire both players if possible. After trading away De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster trade deadline deal, the Kings are desperate to add a lead guard.
Westbrook, now five years removed from his last All-Star selection, would be an interesting fit for the Kings. Even though he had his moments as a three-point shooter this season, he's not exactly a floor spacer, and Sacramento needs more spacing. While Schroder is a better shooter, he's not significantly better.
Regardless, both Schroder and Westbrook have been around winning situations, and can bring veteran leadership and culture change to a Kings team that needs so.
Related Articles
New Report on Russell Westbrook Potentially Leaving Nuggets for Contender
New Report On Nuggets, Bulls Interest In Top Rockets Wing