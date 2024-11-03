New Update for Jamal Murray's Injury Return
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets had to take on the Utah Jazz without Jamal Murray for a second consecutive game. Fortunately for Denver, they were able to bounce back into a much-needed win after a very disappointing loss to the Timberwolves.
Murray has been a pivotal piece in the Nuggets' game plan. Murray had seen the court in all of the Nuggets' prior matchups until he went out with his concussion in Friday night's matchup against their division rivals, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone was able to share an update on Murray's status after Saturday night's game against the Jazz.
Via @Katywinge: "Coach Malone said Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) did some cardio tonight. Plan is to see how he responded to that. Malone said the Nuggets will be cautious with Murray. Malone thought it might be 5-7 days."
Luckily for the Nuggets they still have the reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic who is a one-man army. Once again Jokic put up MVP numbers finishing the night with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists shooting 56/75/100 from the field and propelling the Nuggets to victory. With Murray's teammates stepping up to fill the void he left, the safer bet would indeed be to ease Murray back from his concussion protocols.
The Denver Nuggets will take on the Toronto Raptors on November 4 at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List