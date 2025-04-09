Jamal Murray's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Kings
The NBA world might still not be over the breaking news from Denver on Tuesday when they fired NBA Championship-winning head coach Michael Malone just days before the end of the season with the playoffs in view. However, the season must go on, and the Nuggets will begin their first game in the post-Malone era on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Not only will Denver be looking to kick off this new era with a win, but they'll be looking to end a four-game losing streak that has their playoff seeding in jeopardy. Needing all the help they can get, the Nuggets have unfortunately listed one of their top players on the injury report yet again.
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest, citing a right hamstring injury that has raised some serious questions. In what was viewed as a minor injury originally, former Nuggets head coach Malone revealed a few days ago that it's much more serious and could take till the playoffs to recover.
Murray has already been sidelined for five games, with the doubtful designation meaning a sixth-straight absence is well in play. Factor in the Kings being on a three-game losing streak, Denver finds themselves in a dangerous position Wednesday night with the play-in tournament becoming a potential reality.
As for tip-off, the Nuggets and Kings are set to get underway at 10:00 p.m. EST in Sacramento.
