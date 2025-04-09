Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

Kings teammates to score 35+ points in a single game during the Sacramento era (1985-present):



DeMar DeRozan & Zach LaVine (2025)

De'Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis (2024)

De'Aaron Fox & Malik Monk (2023)

Isaiah Thomas & Marcus Thornton (2014)

Mike Bibby & Brad Miller (2005) pic.twitter.com/9DZMolzoaP