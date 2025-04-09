Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings
The Denver Nuggets are visiting California on Wednesday to take on the Sacramento Kings. Denver recently made waves in the media after releasing their head coach and general manager amid a four-game losing streak with just three games left in the season.
Wednesday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Nuggets are currently sitting on a 3-0 season series advantage over the Kings and will be looking to get the clean sweep.
In their last meeting, the Nuggets had three players in double digits, but it was Nikola Jokic who led the way with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists on 50% field goal shooting.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II.
Jamal Murray is doubtful with right hamstring inflammation.
DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Kings are coming into the game with five players listed on the injury report: Malik Monk, Isaiah Crawford, Mason Jones, Jake LaRavia, and Keegan Murray.
Malik Monk is listed as OUT with left calf soreness.
Isaiah Crawford is out due to his two-way contract, Mason Jones is out due to his two-way contract, Jake LaRavia is out with an incomplete scaphoid fracture of his left thumb, and Keegan Murray is questionable due to lower back inflammation.
The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
