Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Denver Nuggets' season hasn't exactly gotten off to an ideal start. They did pickup a big overtime win on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, however.
With the Nets having begun a rebuild this past offseason, playing them close doesn't exactly fare well for Denver, though they captured an 144-139 win during overtime.
While Russell Westbrook put together what was easily his best performance of the young season, superstar center Nikola Jokic continues his stellar start to the season. As Tim Bontemps reported, Jokic has made history, yet again, this time as he has multiple 40-point performances and multiple triple-doubles in just four games this season.
"Nikola Jokic is the 1st player with multiple triple-doubles and multiple 40-point games within his first 4 games of a season in NBA history," Bontemps reported.
Jokic picked up his second triple-double of the season, doing so against the Nets as he tries to will the team to victory and even out their record on the season. This just further proves why he's one of the most dominant basketball players on the planet, and why he's won three of the last four MVP awards.
The Nuggets superstar finished the contest with 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists while shooting 9-of-16 from the field.
