Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made NBA history against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center.
Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, and is certainly in the mix for that honor again this season. Entering Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, Jokic was averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists in 33 games. 

The undisputed best passing center in NBA history, Jokic is able to dominate the game with a combination of playmaking and scoring. Not only are Jokic’s 9.8 assists per game this season far and away the most by a center, but they rank second in the entire NBA.

On Tuesday, Jokic made NBA history with his passing.

Dec 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Reaching 5,000 career assists, Jokic has joined NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only other center to reach that mark.

Via StatMamba on X: “Nikola Jokic joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only centers in NBA history to record 5k AST.”

This is just one way Jokic made NBA history in this game, as the league also announced another historic milestone for the Nuggets superstar.

Via NBA: "With his 8th assist tonight, Nikola Jokić just became the fastest player to reach 15K+ PTS, 7,500+ REB, and 5K+ AST, doing so in just 709 games. The fastest previously? Larry Bird at 799 games."

Jokic entered this game with 4,992 career assists. He tallied his eighth of the game in the third quarter when he also reached a triple-double.

