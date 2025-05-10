Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Thunder Game 3
The Denver Nuggets got a thrilling win at home in Game 3 in overtime against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the backs of their star players.
Nikola Jokic has put the team on his back throughout the Nuggets' playoff run, but in Game 3, he made history. Jokic passed Byron Scott for 48th on the all-time playoff scoring list with 2,460 points in his career.
With his 20-point effort to take the 2-1 series lead, Jokic continues to defy odds in this year's playoffs with another historic moment.
It is not just the scoring, however, as Jokic passed Bill Laimbeer for 44th all-time in playoffs with 1,097, Rasheed Wallace for 43rd with 1,099, and Nate Thurmond for 42nd with 1,101 on the all-time playoff rebound list.
The Nuggets have gotten many contributions outside of both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic so far in this year's playoffs, with Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Russell Westbrook rising to the occasion.
Jokic had career-lows in True Shooting Percentage, the most turnovers in a playoff game, the most missed threes in a playoff game, and the 2nd most missed shots in a playoff game in his career, but the Nuggets still have the advantage in the series.
Denver now takes a 2-1 lead into Game 4 against the Thunder, looking to potentially put the series to bed with a win.