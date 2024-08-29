Nikola Jokic Receives Massive Recognition by NBA Coaches
After unexpectedly losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves, many NBA fans were questioning whether or not Nikola Jokic was still unanimously the best player in the league. According to coaches and executives around the league, he still is.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps conducted a survey with coaches, executives, and scouts around the league where they polled who the best player in the NBA was. It wasn't completely unanimous, but Nikola Jokic was the overwhelming favorite as the best player in the league.
Nikola Jokic received 15 votes, Luka Doncic received 2 votes, and Anthony Edwards received 1 vote as the best player in the NBA. What's most shocking about the results is that Giannis Antetokounmpo did not receive any votes among coaches, players, or scouts. Jayson Tatum and LeBron James also received no votes.
Even though the Denver Nuggets severely underaccomplished last season, Nikola Jokic was still absolutely dominant as he received his 3rd NBA MVP award. The Nuggets may have lost, but it was very clear that Jokic was not at fault for the defeat. Players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. were incredibly inconsistent from the first round to the second round of the playoffs.
The Denver Nuggets aren't any deeper than they were in the 2023 NBA season when they won the NBA championship, but the team should be far hungrier. With Nikola Jokic in the driver's seat, the team needs to be hungrier than ever before.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List