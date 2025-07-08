Nikola Jokic Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision
The Denver Nuggets underwent an overhaul similar to that of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers did in the 2025 offseason. After a tough seven-game series in both the first and second rounds of the 2025 playoffs, the Nuggets were stuck with some hard decisions in the offseason.
Losing to the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round was nothing to balk at, as Denver looked like the best threat to the Thunder in the Western Conference playoffs, but questions still surrounded the future of the roster.
The Nuggets got to work quickly, as they traded Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for sharpshooter Cam Johnson, signed former champion Bruce Brown, added Tim Hardaway Jr., and traded for Jonas Valanciunas. However, his status with the team is still uncertain.
With a revamped roster that aims to contend for another title, superstar Nikola Jokić faces a decision regarding his contract.
A new report from Bennett Durando of The Denver Post revealed Jokic's plans for a contract extension.
"Nikola Jokic has informed the Nuggets he will not sign a contract extension this offseason, team sources told The Denver Post, as the three-time MVP intends to wait until next summer to engage in contract talks," Durando said.
Jokic can earn an additional $80 million by waiting to sign his extension until the 2026 offseason.
"The Nuggets presented both options to Jokic in conversations with him and his representation. Jokic’s camp is electing to wait — a decision that Nuggets leadership was anticipating because of the money on the table, team sources said," Durando continued.
Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game in 70 games last season, finishing as the runner-up for the NBA's Most Valuable Player.
He dominated in the postseason as well, scoring 26.2 points per game, on 12.7 rebounds and eight assists in 14 games.
