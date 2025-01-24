Nikola Jokic's Heartfelt Russell Westbrook Statement Goes Viral
In 2024 free agency, the Denver Nuggets took a flyer on nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, and the decision has paid off tremendously.
After a couple of down years with the Lakers and Clippers, many fans counted out the 2017 NBA MVP, but Westbrook has completely revived his career in Denver. Pairing Westbrook alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has turned out to be one of the top playmaking duos in the league and is a huge reason why the Nuggets are now 28-16 on the season.
The Nuggets started their season 11-10, but have since gone 17-6 to move up to fourth place in the West as Westbrook has earned an expanded role.
After Tuesday's win over the 76ers, Jokic praised Westbrook and spoke highly of the connection between the two MVPs.
"I love the connection we have because just by looking at him he knows exactly what I'm thinking," Jokic said. "He's a great player, the teams he played for didn't understand him and didn't give him the opportunity to be himself."
Through 23 starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, doing it all for a Nuggets squad desperate for a spark.
Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season, putting up historical numbers. The 29-year-old center is averaging 30.2 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game with absurd 56.4/47.9/81.4 shooting splits.
The pairing of Jokic and Westbrook is going better than anybody could have expected, putting the league on notice as Denver continues to climb the standings.
