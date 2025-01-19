Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic

At the halfway point of the season, Nikola Jokic ranks top five in the NBA in:



Points per game (3rd)

Rebounds per game (3rd)

Assists per game (2nd)

Steals per game (5th)

3PT% (2nd)



No player in NBA history has finished a season ranking even in the top 10 in each category.