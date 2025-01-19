Nikola Jokic's Injury Status for Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic
The Denver Nuggets are taking on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night in a game that could really put the Nuggets in a position of positive momentum.
After Nikola Jokic had made some comments regarding the team not being in the position they would like to be in, Denver won 9 out of 12 games and placed itself in the 4th seed. While they are only 1.5 games ahead of the fifth seed, every game counts and this is one the Nuggets can't afford to drop.
However, The Nuggets may find themselves in a peculiar situation due to Nikola Jokic's name being listed on the injury report for tonight's game. The Nuggets have stated that Jokic is currently PROBABLE to play but he is dealing with a right elbow sprain. It's an injury that has kept him out of games before.
In the 35 games that Jokic has played in, he has averaged 30.4 points, 13.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals a game, on 56/47/80 shooting splits. His contributions can't be replaced by just one teammate, and it would require the entire team to step up in his absence if he doesn't suit up for today's game.
The three-time MVP of the league did suit up to play in the Nuggets' last game against the Miami Heat, which could give fans some hope to see him suit up once more on this road trip.
