Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status for Nuggets vs Rockets
Besides the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, the rest of the teams from the second to the eighth seed could see significant changes in their standings positioning before the season ends. On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets face the Houston Rockets with major playoff implications.
While the Rockets are separating themselves at the top of the standings as the second seed, the Nuggets are just two games back in the standings. Denver will need everything they can to upset a red-hot Houston team but are set to be without one of their stars for the contest.
The Nuggets have listed center Nikola Jokic as out on the injury report due to left ankle impingement. Sunday night will mark the fourth-straight missed contest for Jokic, as his chances at a fourth MVP have seemingly vanished.
In his prior five games leading up to his recent injury stretch, Jokic averaged 32.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists but only helped his team to a 2-3 record. Given the Nuggets' recent drop in form and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander locking up the top seed with the Thunder, it looks as if the standout guard will earn his first MVP honors.
However, the Nuggets will have to move on and do what they can to defeat the Rockets short-handed. Tip-off in Houston is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.
