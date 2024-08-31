Nikola Jokic's Olympic Teammate Floated as Realistic Trade Target for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic turned in a historic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading Serbia to a bronze medal. Becoming the first player ever to lead the Olympics in total points, rebounds, assists, and steals, Jokic did it all for Serbia in this run.
While Jokic was the undisputed best player on his team at the Olympics, he had a lot of help from Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Averaging 18.3 points on very impressive 48/46/92 shooting splits, Bogdanovic was a very high-level co-star next to Jokic.
With the chemistry between Jokic and Bogdanovic already strong, could an NBA team up be in their future?
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated Bogdanovic as a realistic trade target for the Nuggets, writing, “Is there a player that Nikola Jokić would want to join forces with more than Bogdanović, his fellow Olympic teammate?”
On the fit, Swartz added, “The two helped Serbia win the bronze medal and would pair nicely if reunited on the Denver Nuggets as well. Denver just so happens to need a new starting shooting guard after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left in free agency, or Bogdanović could serve as the team's sixth man, keeping the offense humming when Jokić needs a break.”
Denver has yet to replace Caldwell-Pope’s skillset, and while Bogdanovic would not bring the same perimeter defense, he could replicate a lot of the offensive makeup while adding even more scoring juice.
Atlanta may be entering a rebuild, or at least a re-tool, which could make a player like Bogdanovic available.
