Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets have clinched the fourth seed in the Western Conference, which has given them the home-court advantage against the Los Angeles Clippers
The Nuggets finished off the season with a 50-32 record, which had them tied with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. In their last 10 games, the Nuggets went for an even five wins and five losses. The Nuggets will have their hands full against the Clippers, as they went 9-1 in their last ten games and have been on a roll to end the season.
Denver took the last meeting of the regular season by a score of 126-103 behind a solid performance from the starters, who all scored in double digits.
Both teams won two games apiece in the regular season series, with no clear-cut team holding an advantage over the other.
The Nuggets are entering the game with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out as he deals with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Clippers are entering the game with no players listed on the injury report.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE
James Harden is AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST in game one of ther post season series.
