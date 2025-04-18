Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Shares Strong Statement On Clippers Star

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic shares a strong statement on Los Angeles Clippers star Ivica Zubac

Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) attempts to steal the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as center Ivica Zubac (40) defends in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers matching up against the Denver Nuggets is set to be one of the premier first-round matchups in the NBA Playoffs, with the Clippers looking to ride their hot streak while the Nuggets look to prove their playoff pedigree is too much for opponents. In a star-studded series, only one of these talented teams will survive and have a chance to likely face the OKC Thunder.

While all eyes will be on stars such as James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Nikola Jokic, there's another player who has made his emergence as one of the league's premier big men. When asked about Clippers star Ivica Zubac, Jokic shared a strong statement on the growth of the ninth-year center.

“I’ve played against him a lot for a long period of time," Jokic said. "I think he’s really improving. He was kinda one dimensional before, but now he can post-up, he can pass from the pocket, they’re looking for him. He’s really evolving his game. I think that’s big for him. He’s getting better and he’s gonna get move involved."

In four regular season contests, the two sides split it, two wins each. Zubac averaged 13.3 points and 11.0 rebounds in the four games. "He’s a really good defender, of course," Jokic added. "He’s a big body who can block a lot of shots… It’s gonna be a fun matchup I think.”

The two talented bigs will face once again on Saturday, with Game 1 set to start at 3:30 p.m. EST in Denver.

