Nine Players Listed on Nuggets vs Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half in game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves are taking to the court tonight, in what should be an exciting game. The two teams last played one another in the playoffs where the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets in seven games. The regular season series has been split evenly for the two seasons so needless to say, these two teams are quite evenly matched.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett. Vlatko Cancar is probable due to a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is probable due to left ankle soreness, PJ Hall is out due to a G League two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out on a two-way G League contract, Jalen Prickett is out on a G League assignment.

The Timberwolves have three players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Clark, Jesse Edwards, and Leonard Miller. Jaylen Clark is out on a two-way G League contract, Jesse Edwards is out on a two-way G League contract, and Leonard Miller is out on a G League assignment.

The Nuggets are currently tied with the Timberwolves in the standings with a 2-2 record and they would love to gain a win against their division rivals.

The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves face off at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.

